Apple Launches Free ‘Business Connect’ Tool

Apple Business Connect is a new, free tool that allows businesses to customize their location place cards with beautiful images, key information, and special promotions.

Businesses can customize the way their information appears to users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps.

Showcases, a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more.

Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect.

Showcases are available to businesses in the US beginning today and will be available to businesses globally in the coming months.

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more,” said Apple SVP Eddy Cue.

“Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day.”

Business owners can use their existing Apple ID, or create a new Apple ID  to register for Business Connect at the self-service website here.

