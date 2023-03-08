Apple Launches New Hermès AirTag Accessories, Watch Bands and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple today unveiled some new products ahead of spring, debuting a yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and new colours for iPhone 14 series Silicone Cases with MagSafe.

But Apple also launched some new accessories as well, including new items from Hermès for AirTag and Apple Watch bands, to go with some new regular Apple Watch band colours as well. Check out our round up below…

AirTag Hermès Key Ring in Rose Azalée, Bambou, Montagne, Voiture 

“The AirTag Hermès Key Ring embodies meticulous leather goods craftsmanship. Available in heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching, it features an exclusive AirTag Hermès etched with the iconic Clou de Selle signature,” reads the product description. Price? A cool $449 CAD each (not a joke).

Airtag hermes key ring 2023

AirTag Hermès Bag Charm in Rose Azalée, Bambou

“Handcrafted by artisans in France, the AirTag Hermès Bag Charm adds flair to any bag. Available in heritage Barénia leather or smooth Swift leather with contrasted saddle stitching, it features an exclusive AirTag Hermès etched with the iconic Clou de Selle signature,” says Apple. Price at $379 CAD each.

Hermes bag charm

New Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour Bands – $399 

Also new are Hermès Single Tour Bands in new colours Rouge H/Bleu Saphir (42, 44, 45mm) and Rose Azalée/Noir (38, 40, 41mm) Casaque, priced at $399 CAD each.

Hermes casaque single tour

Apple Watch Hermès Leather Single Tour Bands

New Hermès Leather Single Tour bands are available in Blanc Swift (41, 45mm), Bamboo Swift (41, 45mm), and Rose Azalée Swift (41mm only) at $429 CAD each.

Hermes leather single tour

Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour in 41mm 

New colours Blanc, Rose Azalée and Bambou Swift, priced at $619 CAD each:

Hermes double tour blanc

Apple Watch Hermès – Orange/Blanc Swift Leather Casaque Double Tour

A new Orange/Blanc Swift Leather Casaque Double Tour also debuted at a cool $749 CAD in sizes 38, 40, and 41mm only.

hermes double tour orange

As for some plain old ‘cheap Apple Watch bands (compared to Hermès offerings), new colours debuted for the Braided Solo Loop, Solo Loop and Sport Band.

Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop Band – Olive, Bright Orange, Purple Fog at $129 CAD each:

Braided solo loop

Apple Watch Solo Loop Band – Sprout Green, Canary Yellow, Olive, Purple Fog at $59 each:

Apple watch sport band

Apple Watch Sport Band – Olive, Sky, Bright Orange at $59 each: 

Solo loop band new colours

Check out all of these accessories by visiting Apple.ca as they are for sale now.

