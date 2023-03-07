Apple Launches New Colours for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Cases

After debuting a new yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus today, as previously rumoured.

Alongside the new yellow colour, there are also four new spring colours for silicone cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones.

The four new colours for spring 2023 are: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris. These new options join existing colours sunglow, succulent, lilac, elderberry, chalk pink, storm blue, midnight and red, making for 12 total colours.

These new silicone case colours are all available to order now on Apple.ca, priced at $69 each and delivering as soon as March 13 to B.C. If you want cheaper iPhone cases you can find them from Spigen on Amazon for a fraction of the price.