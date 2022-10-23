Apple M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini Coming Soon; M2 Mac Pro in Testing: Gurman

In this week’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to launch refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with higher-end M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and a new Mac mini very soon.

Gurman started off by addressing the confusing mess that is Apple’s current iPad lineup, before moving on to his expectations for upcoming Macs

“As I reported ahead of the iPad and Apple TV launch this past week, Apple still has some Macs to debut over the next several months, including a new Mac mini and a MacBook Pro,” Gurman wrote.

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro models will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes with a choice of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. Of these two new chips, Gurman said the M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores (eight performance cores and four efficiency cores) and 38 graphics cores. All configurations will come with up to 64GB of unified memory.

Apple’s Mac mini refresh, meanwhile, will get the same M2 chip as the current 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. This chip features eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. According to Gurman, Apple has also tested an M2 Pro version of the upcoming Mac mini with higher core counts.

While Gurman is expecting Apple to debut at least the refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini models “within the coming months,” he noted that Apple has historically rolled out new Macs in November, January, and the spring.

A report from earlier this week also indicated that Apple could unveil higher-end Mac Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, as well as an M2 Mac mini, in November.

As for Apple’s highest-end Mac offering, Gurman said the company has significantly ramped up internal testing of an Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro.

That new high-end machine will include chip options that are at least twice or four times as powerful as the M2 Max. Let’s call those chips the M2 Ultra and the M2 Extreme. My belief is that the Mac Pro will be offered with options for 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores—along with up to 256 gigabytes of memory.

Gurman added that Apple is actively testing at least one configuration of an Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro with 24 CPU cores (16 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores, and a whopping 192 GB of memory. The tipster said Apple is currently testing this machine with macOS Ventura 13.3.

While Apple’s refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini models are coming soon, Gurman expects the first Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro to launch sometime in 2023.