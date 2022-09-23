Apple Music Named New Partner for Super Bowl Halftime Show, Replacing Pepsi

The NFL has announced that Apple Music is now the official partner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. 2023’s Super Bowl LVII will mark the first in which the Cupertino company replaces Pepsi in a multi-year partnership with the NFL.

According to the NFL, the deal with Apple Music is focused on “bringing Apple’s creativity and expertise to the most-watched musical performance of the year.” Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The NFL has revealed that between now and Super Bowl Sunday, fans “can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks” by following on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

The NFL also details that 2022’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar saw over 120 million viewers. It was also the first time all five multi-award-winning artists performed together on stage. Thanks to this performance, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was awarded three Creative Emmy awards.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

It’s still too early to know what to expect for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Previous highlights for performers include Canada’s The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, and Madonna.

Apple Music is available in Canada for $9.99/month.