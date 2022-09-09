Apple Pays Tribute to ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ on Website

At 10:30 am PT this morning, The Royal Family announced “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” ending her 70-year reign as the longest-serving monarch in history.
On Thursday afternoon, Apple changed the homepage of its U.S. website to pay tribute to “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, sharing a picture taken by Dorothy Wilding back on February 26, 1952, and from the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Apple has yet to make a similar tribute to The Queen on its Canadian website, with Canada being a former Commonwealth nation, unlike the United States. That may change later at some point, but for now, rest in peace to The Queen.
Other articles in the category: News
Liberals Have Failed Canadians by Protecting Big Telco Profits, Say NDP
On Wednesday, Rogers, Telus, Bell and other telecoms agreed to sign a network safety plan, to assist each other in the event of major outages, such as the devastating Rogers nationwide outage in July. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said yesterday, “the Rogers outage of July 8 was unacceptable, and we must do everything possible to […]
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro (2019): What’s New?
Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled its long-rumoured second-generation AirPods Pro. The original AirPods Pro launched back in 2019, and reports of a refresh have been making the rounds at the rumour mill since 2020. AirPods Pro 2 feature a healthy serving of upgrades, especially for a generational update that was almost three years in the...
Google Launches YouTube Player for Education
To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, Google is launching YouTube Player for Education, a new YouTube embedded player that shows content without distractions like ads, external links, or recommendations. To start, the company is partnering with established edtech companies in the U.S. including EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global. YouTube Player for Education...