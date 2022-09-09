Apple Pays Tribute to ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ on Website

At 10:30 am PT this morning, The Royal Family announced “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” ending her 70-year reign as the longest-serving monarch in history.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

On Thursday afternoon, Apple changed the homepage of its U.S. website to pay tribute to “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, sharing a picture taken by Dorothy Wilding back on February 26, 1952, and from the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Apple has yet to make a similar tribute to The Queen on its Canadian website, with Canada being a former Commonwealth nation, unlike the United States. That may change later at some point, but for now, rest in peace to The Queen.