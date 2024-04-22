Apple Ceases FineWoven Accessory Production: Report

Apple will no longer produce FineWoven accessories for any of its products, according to a report from MacRumors.

The tip comes from known leaker and Apple prototype collector Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito), who said in a post on X that Apple has axed production of all FineWoven accessories due to durability and quality issues. Per the leaker, the tech giant may switch to another material for its high-end accessories in the future.

Apple introduced FineWoven as an eco-friendly alternative to leather for its first-party accessories back in September. The company described the synthetic material as a “luxurious and durable microtwill” composed of 68% post-consumer recycled content. FineWoven accessories include iPhone 15 cases and wallets priced at $79, Apple Watch straps ($199), and AirTag holders ($49).

However, FineWoven’s launch was plagued by durability and wear-and-tear complaints from customers. So much so that shortly after the accessories went on sale, Apple issued a memo acknowledging user criticism and instructing retail employees on how to deal with customer inquiries about the material.

Apple acknowledged in its memo that FineWoven’s appearance may undergo changes and exhibit signs of wear and tear as the fibers compress with regular use. The company also highlighted that the material is prone to developing slight imprints from the use of MagSafe accessories.

At the time of writing, FineWoven cases and accessories are still available on Apple.ca. If the rumours hold, though, they might only be available until stock lasts.