Provenance Emulator Set to Hit App Store with SEGA, PlayStation Support

Provenance, a versatile multi-system emulator, is gearing up for a debut on the Apple App Store, hot on the heels of Apple’s recent rule adjustments, iMore is reporting.

Joseph Mattiello, the brain behind Provenance, shared insights into the emulator’s progress. He revealed that his team is diligently working on the release.

However, before submitting to the App Store, they need to navigate the new App Store guidelines. Mattiello emphasized the need to address quality-of-life issues and make necessary adjustments to comply with Apple’s rules, including avoiding terms like “beta.”

Apple’s recent policy shift on April 5 has opened the doors for retro gaming emulators on the App Store. This move allows apps that mimic one or multiple gaming systems to be available for download.

Provenance and Delta, another multi-system emulator crafted by Riley Testut, are prime examples. Notably, Delta has already made its mark by claiming the top spot as the most downloaded free app worldwide on the App Store charts as of now.

Provenance aims to surpass Delta’s capabilities, at least initially. The emulator is set to support a diverse range of systems, including Sony PlayStation, SEGA Saturn, Nintendo Virtual Boy, and Nintendo Gamecube, among others.

Additionally, the Provenance team has confirmed ongoing efforts to introduce support for SEGA Dreamcast, Sony PlayStation 2, and more.

However, it must be noted that downloading titles from Sony, SEGA, and Nintendo for emulation, even if you own physical copies, may infringe upon copyright laws.

For those seeking legal ways to enjoy Provenance and similar emulators on their iPhones, several free independently developed games are available online.

Similar to Delta, Provenance also offers a Patreon platform. Supporters can look forward to an upcoming version featuring preliminary support for Sony’s PlayStation Portable and SEGA Dreamcast. As for the official App Store release for Provenance, Mattiello has not yet provided a date.