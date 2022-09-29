Apple Pulls ‘OG App’, an Ad-Free Version of Instagram from App Store

Nehal Malik
18 mins ago

Apple has removed The OG App, an ad-free and suggestion-free Instagram client created by a startup called Unf1feed, from the App Store — reports TechCrunch.

The iPhone maker explained in a statement to TechCrunch that The OG App was removed earlier this week for violating Instagram owner Meta’s terms of use for the service, which in turn constituted a breach of Apple’s App Store review guidelines.

Un1feed’s client was apparently accessing Instagram’s service in an unauthorized manner, against the platform’s terms. According to section 5.2.2 of Apple’s App Store review guidelines, any app that displays content from a third-party service must comply with that service’s terms of use.

The OG App removed ads and suggested posts from Instagram users’ home feeds and also included additional features like creating custom feeds. It had only been in circulation for a few days when Apple took it down. However, the app had already accumulated nearly 10,000 downloads by then.

“This app violates our policies and we’re taking all appropriate enforcement actions,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. The company went on to cite a blog post about “clone sites.”

In response to The OG App’s removal, Un1feed originally accused Apple of “colluding” with Facebook.

“Everyone knows Instagram sucks. We made it better and got a lot of love from users. But Facebook hates its own users so much, it’s willing to crush an alternative that gives them a clean, ad-free Instagram. Apple is colluding with Facebook to bully two teenagers who made Instagram better,” the startup said in a statement.

Despite its removal from the App Store, The OG App remains available on the Google Play Store. Un1feed’s founders said this goes to show that Android is “the clear choice for users who want privacy, freedom, and optionality.”

While Un1feed said that the company is trying to get The OG App re-listed on the App Store, that doesn’t seem likely given the statements from Apple and Meta.

Earlier this week, Apple also booted Russian Facebook clone VK off the App Store.

Other articles in the category: News

Meta Launches New Instagram AR Effect on Orange Shirt Day

In partnership with the Orange Shirt Society, Meta has announced the launch of a new AR effect on Instagram titled “Orange Shirt Day” to raise awareness about the impact of the residential school system. The effect, developed in collaboration with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), is inspired by the experience of residential school...
Usman Qureshi
17 mins ago

Google’s Stadia Gaming Service is Shutting Down

Google announced on Thursday it will be shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service, in January 2023. The announcement took many in the gaming community by surprise, but it wasn’t an unexpected one. “While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Video to Stream 25 James Bond Films in October

Amazon announced today it will stream 25 James Bond films on Prime Video beginning on October 5, 2022. According to the company, these 25 Bond films set to stream in Canada, the U.S., UK and other key territories is part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic film franchise. Also coming is The Sound […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago