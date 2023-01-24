Apple Releases tvOS 16.3, HomePod Software 16.3 Unlocks Temperature/Humidity Sensor

After releasing iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 yesterday, Apple has now made tvOS 16.3 available, along with HomePod Software 16.3.

With HomePod Software 16.3, the update unlocks the temperature and humidity sensor in your HomePod mini and HomePod (2nd gen). The original HomePod does not have this sensor.

Once you update your iPhone to iOS 16.3, you can then go to Home Settings and Software Update to update your HomePod mini. Once this is complete you’ll be able to get temperature and humidity readers from your HomePod mini and HomePod 2.

Again, you’ll need iOS 16.3 or iPadOS 16.3 to get these temperature readings on your devices.