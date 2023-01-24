Apple Releases tvOS 16.3, HomePod Software 16.3 Unlocks Temperature/Humidity Sensor

After releasing iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2 and watchOS 9.3 yesterday, Apple has now made tvOS 16.3 available, along with HomePod Software 16.3.
With HomePod Software 16.3, the update unlocks the temperature and humidity sensor in your HomePod mini and HomePod (2nd gen). The original HomePod does not have this sensor.
Once you update your iPhone to iOS 16.3, you can then go to Home Settings and Software Update to update your HomePod mini. Once this is complete you’ll be able to get temperature and humidity readers from your HomePod mini and HomePod 2.
Again, you’ll need iOS 16.3 or iPadOS 16.3 to get these temperature readings on your devices.
Other articles in the category: News
Tweetbot Creators Release ‘Ivory’ Mastodon App for iOS
Tapbots, creators of the award-winning Tweetbot for Twitter, have just released their new 'Ivory’ app for Mastodon, which is now available to download for iPhone and iPad. "We obsess over every detail and put good design and experience first,” note the developers. " If you liked Tweetbot, you’ll love Ivory!" The app offers a gorgeous visual...
U.S. DOJ Files New Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
In a little over 2 years, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google, this time targeting the search engine giant's advertising business (via CNBC). The new lawsuit is focused on the company’s online advertising business and seeks to make Google divest parts of the business. This antitrust suit, the news of...
LastPass Owner GoTo Says Hackers Stole Encrypted Customer Backups and Keys
[caption id="attachment_389205" align="aligncenter" width="2400"] Image: GoTo[/caption] GoTo, previously known as LogMeIn, has started notifying customers that a November 2022 hack of its development environment resulted in bad actors taking off with encrypted backups of customer data and an encryption key for a portion of the stolen information — reports BleepingComputer. The company provides cloud-based remote work,...