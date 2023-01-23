iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Downloads Released for iPhone and iPad, Plus More

Apple has released iOS 16.3 for iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 for iPad, alongside macOS Ventura 13.2, watchOS 9.3 and iOS 15.7.3 and iPadOS 15.7.3.
Also available are macOS Monterey 12.6.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.3. As of writing, tvOS and HomePod updates have yet to be released.
For older iPhone users, such as the ancient iPhone 5s, iOS 12.5.7 is out.
This iOS 16.3 update comes in at 761.8 MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
iOS 16.3 release notes are as follows:
- New Unity wallpaper for Black History Month
- Security Keys support for Apple ID
- Support for HomePod 2nd Gen
- Emergency SOS now requires holding side button and the up or down volume button, then releasing, to prevent accidental calls
- Fixes Freeform issue with Apple Pencil bug where some strokes don’t appear on shared boards
- Fixes black wallpaper bug on Lockscreen
- Fixes horizontal lines temporarily on iPhone 14 Pro Max when waking up
- Fixes Home Lock Screen widget sometimes not showing Home app status
- Fixes Siri bug where music requests would not get a response
- Resolves Siri requests in CarPlay not being understood
…developing, refresh for updates
