Apple Says App Store Won’t Close to Developers Over Holidays Again

In previous years during the holidays, Apple’s App Store teams would shut down, resulting in app updates and submissions being put on hold. But last year, Apple’s App Store Connect teams worked through the holidays, and for 2022, the same is happening again.

Apple announced earlier this week its App Store would remain open to developers for 2022. “The busiest season on the App Store is almost here! Make sure your apps and product pages are up to date and ready in advance of the upcoming holidays,” said Apple.

“We’re pleased to remain open throughout the season again this year and look forward to accepting your submissions. On average, 90% of submissions are reviewed in less than 24 hours. However, reviews may take a bit longer to complete from December 23 to 27,” said the iPhone maker to developers.

The current App Store Connect page for developers after logging in reads, “App Review will continue to accept submissions throughout the upcoming holidays. Please note that we anticipate high volume and reviews may take longer to complete from December 23 to 27. Plan to send time-sensitive submissions early.”

In the past, developers would take advantage of the App Store shutdown to discount their apps or offer them for free, rocketing their apps to the top of the charts just in time for new iPhones and iPads opened during the holidays.

Earlier this week, Apple revealed the top apps and games of 2022 in the App Store.

Apple says the App Store currently has 1.8 million apps and over 500 million weekly visitors across 175 regions. Apple says the App Store “is an engine of global economic growth, facilitating $643 billion in billings and sales during 2020 alone.” We don’t see the App Store shutting down over the holidays in the future anymore.