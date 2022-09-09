Apple Shares ‘Crash Detection’ Ad for iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Apple debuted a feature called Crash Detection this week for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

Today, Apple shared an ad highlighting Crash Detection, focusing on its iPhone 14 Pro.

“iPhone 14 Pro comes with Crash Detection, a vital new safety feature that can detect a severe car crash and automatically call for help, even when you can’t. Add this to the new 48MP Pro camera and a totally reimagined display, and iPhone 14 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Again.”

Check out the ad below:

Crash Detection leverages sudden speed shifts using a new high g-force accelerometer, that can detect acceleration and decelerations up to 256 Gs. The feature also will detect abrupt changes in direction, using a high dynamic range gyroscope, which monitors drastic changes in a car’s orientation.

Apple said it used laboratory crash tests and created its own “advanced motion algorithms by performing head-on, rear-end, side-impact, and rollover crash tests.”

The feature also detects cabin pressure changes by using the barometer to detect airbags deploying. Microphones will also identify extreme sounds of a collision.

Apple says it used real-world crash data for Crash Detection to make it “as accurate as possible,” leveraging 1 million hours of data to help recognize accidents.