Apple Shares ‘Crash Detection’ Ad for iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
35 mins ago

crash detection ad

Apple debuted a feature called Crash Detection this week for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

Today, Apple shared an ad highlighting Crash Detection, focusing on its iPhone 14 Pro.

“iPhone 14 Pro comes with Crash Detection, a vital new safety feature that can detect a severe car crash and automatically call for help, even when you can’t. Add this to the new 48MP Pro camera and a totally reimagined display, and iPhone 14 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Again.”

Check out the ad below:

Crash Detection leverages sudden speed shifts using a new high g-force accelerometer, that can detect acceleration and decelerations up to 256 Gs. The feature also will detect abrupt changes in direction, using a high dynamic range gyroscope, which monitors drastic changes in a car’s orientation.

Apple said it used laboratory crash tests and created its own “advanced motion algorithms by performing head-on, rear-end, side-impact, and rollover crash tests.”

The feature also detects cabin pressure changes by using the barometer to detect airbags deploying. Microphones will also identify extreme sounds of a collision.

Apple says it used real-world crash data for Crash Detection to make it “as accurate as possible,” leveraging 1 million hours of data to help recognize accidents.

Other articles in the category: News

New Benchmark Shows iPhone 14 Pro is 17% Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro

An additional score uploaded to the Geekbench result posted yesterday has revealed that Apple’s new A16 chip may offer a significant jump in performance compared to last year's A15 (via MacRumors). The Geekbench test result for ‌iPhone 14 Pro identifier ‘iPhone15,3′ from yesterday suggested only marginal performance improvement compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. However,...
Usman Qureshi
33 mins ago

Splatoon 3 Releases for Nintendo Switch Systems

The highly-anticipated Splatoon 3 game is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch - OLED Model systems. Splatoon 3 is a new sequel for both raw recruits and long-time players, and introduces new features and modes that have never been seen in a Splatoon game before while resurfacing fan-favourite modes...
Usman Qureshi
47 mins ago

What to Expect from Google’s October Pixel Event

Google has announced everything the company plans to unveil at its upcoming Pixel launch event, scheduled for October 6. Let's take a look at the product slate for Google's "Made by Google" launch event... Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Google's next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will headline its October...
Nehal Malik
56 mins ago