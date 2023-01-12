Apple to Disclose Reasons Why it Removes Certain Apps from App Store

Addressing freedom-of-expression concerns, Apple has promised to disclose more details about why it pulls certain apps from its App Store, ArsTechnica is reporting.
The iPhone maker will now give investors more detail about apps that are taken down in its Transparency Report.
Currently, the report only tells how many apps each country has requested be removed, whether the request is based on a legal violation, and whether Apple complied.
According to the people familiar with the matter, Apple has agreed to publish the legal basis for removal requests by each government in its next report.
The company will provide a breakdown by country and app category as well. Moreover, it will also start disclosing how many apps it removes for violating App Store guidelines by country.
“This information will help determine whether Apple’s decision stifles freedom of information and speech,” said Constance Ricketts, head of shareholder activism at Tulipshare.
Apple will, however, not explain why individual apps have been taken down.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple TV+ Announces New Original Series ‘Jane’
Apple TV+ has unveiled the launch date and cast for ‘Jane,' a new 10-episode original series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+. Ava Louise Murchison...
Here’s What Apple Music and Apple TV Apps Look Like for Windows
[caption id="attachment_388552" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Image: 9to5Mac[/caption] Apple and Microsoft could soon release dedicated Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11, along with a new 'Apple Devices' app for managing your iPhone, iPad, and more, as hidden pages for all three were recently spotted on the Microsoft Store — reports 9to5Mac. As expected, Apple...
Samsung Releases Software Updates for Galaxy Watch Series, Buds2 Pro
Samsung has today announced new software updates for Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series, introducing innovative content-capturing for Galaxy users. These new wearable features are expected to provide more powerful synergies with the new Galaxy camera capabilities. 360 Audio Recording The new 360 Audio Recording feature empowers Galaxy smartphone users to capture sound on video, precisely...