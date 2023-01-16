Apple to Reportedly Announce New Products This Week: Rumour

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

Apple will reportedly launch new products this week, according to Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech.

“Keep an eye on [Apple’s] newsroom tomorrow,” said FrontPageTech on Monday morning, referring to Apple’s news release website.

The rumoured announcements were corroborated by whispers heard by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, with the latter noting the news could be Mac related. iPhone in Canada can also confirm a source said two Apple media briefings are slated for this week.

Press release announcements without a media event are likely minor refreshes or updates, and not a full-blown new product unveiling.

Back in the fall it was rumoured Apple was ready to debut refreshed 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in spring 2023, and may coincide with the release of macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3 reportedly set for February or March, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The new M2 Max is said to have 12 CPU cores, up from 10, while the top graphics upgrade will offer 38 cores, up from 32. Apple is also expected to update the Mac mini with M2 chips.

Stay tuned over the next week or two as we find out what Apple has in store for its first new products of 2023.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple MLS Season Pass Canadian Pricing Announced

Apple has announced its MLS Season Pass pricing in Canada, ahead of the 2023 season kick off on February 25. The Apple MLS Season Pass service launches on February 1. Last November, Apple announced it would launch MLS Season Pass, offering the soccer subscription for fans in over 100 countries and regions, part of a […]
Gary Ng
6 days ago

What’s New on Apple Fitness+ for January 2023

Apple has announced new updates coming to Fitness+ next week, including a new Kickboxing workout type, new meditation theme, Artist Spotlight, new Time to Walk guests and new trainers. “No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago
2022 apple holiday gift guide

Boxing Day Canada 2022 Deals: Here’s What to Buy

Boxing Day is fast approaching, and there are plenty of deals on phones, TVs, appliances, and more to be had out there. Here are a few Boxing Day 2022 deals in Canada that are worth checking out: Apple  iPad 9 – $379 (was $449) on Amazon.ca and Walmart iPhone 14 (Telus) – get a $200...
Nehal Malik
4 weeks ago