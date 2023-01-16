Apple to Reportedly Announce New Products This Week: Rumour

Apple will reportedly launch new products this week, according to Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech.

“Keep an eye on [Apple’s] newsroom tomorrow,” said FrontPageTech on Monday morning, referring to Apple’s news release website.

The rumoured announcements were corroborated by whispers heard by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, with the latter noting the news could be Mac related. iPhone in Canada can also confirm a source said two Apple media briefings are slated for this week.

Press release announcements without a media event are likely minor refreshes or updates, and not a full-blown new product unveiling.

Back in the fall it was rumoured Apple was ready to debut refreshed 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in spring 2023, and may coincide with the release of macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3 reportedly set for February or March, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The new M2 Max is said to have 12 CPU cores, up from 10, while the top graphics upgrade will offer 38 cores, up from 32. Apple is also expected to update the Mac mini with M2 chips.

Stay tuned over the next week or two as we find out what Apple has in store for its first new products of 2023.