New Apple MacBook Pro Model ‘A2779’ Discovered in Canadian Database

With rumours of Apple set to announce new products this week, we’re now seeing an unreleased MacBook Pro discovered in Canada, within the country’s Radio Equipment List database.

The discovery by found by Montrealer Wade Penner on Monday morning, reports MacRumors.

“New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band,” said Penner.

iPhone in Canada searched the radio database and Penner’s discovery is indeed there.

Last summer, Apple’s M2 MacBook Air, hardware version A2681 was approved on the same database on June 1. Five days later Apple announced the new M2 MacBook Air on June 6, with the product launching on July 8, 2022.

Frequency Range specifications are the same as the M2 MacBook Air, but this unreleased MacBook Pro ‘A2779’ includes 5925.0 MHz to 7125.0 MHz, which is the spec for faster Wi-Fi 6E, an upgrade over Wi-Fi 6.

If history repeats itself, five days from January 11 would be today, so it appears a product announcement is likely forthcoming. Earlier today, it was reported that many media outlets had press briefings scheduled with Apple this week.