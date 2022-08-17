Apple TV+ Original ‘Sidney’ Official Trailer Goes Live [VIDEO]

The official trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ original documentary ‘Sidney’ honouring the life of Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier, has just gone live on YouTube.

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this inspirational documentary honours Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker, and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Sidney is set to premiere on September 23rd in theaters and on Apple TV+.

In the meantime, check out the trailer below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.