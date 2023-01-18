Apple TV+ Releases New Harrison Ford Comedy ‘Shrinking’ Trailer

Apple TV+ has just unveiled the trailer for its upcoming new comedy ‘Shrinking’ at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

The series follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers.

Shrinking marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in Apple Original Film ‘The Sky is Everywhere.’

Check out the trailer below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.