Apple Using Tencent’s Blacklist to Block Websites in Hong Kong

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to a report by The Intercept, Apple is using Chinese company Tencent’s blacklist to block access to certain websites via Safari in Hong Kong.

Safari og

Last month, Apple users in Hong Kong trying to access the code-sharing website GitLab were presented with a warning that says the website is being blocked for their own safety.

Safari’s “safe browsing” feature advised that because GitLab contains dangerous “unverified information,” rendering the content inaccessible.

Tencent Logo

Although access to GitLab was restored several days later, the warning came courtesy of Tencent, the Chinese giant behind WeChat and League of Legends.

The company operates the safe browsing filter for Safari users in China on Apple’s behalf, and now, this control is apparently extending to Hong Kong as well.

“They should be responsible to their customers in Hong Kong and need to describe how they will respond to demands from the Chinese authorities to limit access to information,” wrote Charlie Smith, the pseudonymous founder of GreatFire, a Chinese web censorship advocacy and watchdog group.

“Presumably people purchase Apple devices because they believe the company when they say that ‘privacy is a fundamental human right’. What they fail to add is *except if you are Chinese.”

While it remains unknown what information from Safari users in Hong Kong and China is ultimately transmitted to Tencent and beyond, it does show a single company’s ability to censor the web in the name of public safety.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Use Video Effects with Continuity Camera [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can add video effects when using Continuity Camera with iPhone on a Mac. If you’re using Continuity Camera with a virtual conference app or FaceTime on your Mac, you can add these video effects from Control Center while you chat. Center Stage...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple Watch Becomes Official Wearable Equipment of World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced its integration of the Apple Watch as the official wearable equipment of the WSL. This introduction marks the first time Apple Watch will be used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment. Throughout the Championship Tour (CT) season, elite WSL CT athletes will get access to...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

M2 Pro, M2 Max Compared to Every Other Apple Chip [Benchmarks]

The folks over at MacWorld have compared Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors with every other Apple silicon found in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup. "Understanding the performance differences between each chip will help with your buying decisions, especially when you’re deciding between iPhone 14 or MacBook models.” To find out how...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago