Apple Watch Becomes Official Wearable Equipment of World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced its integration of the Apple Watch as the official wearable equipment of the WSL.

This introduction marks the first time Apple Watch will be used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment.

Throughout the Championship Tour (CT) season, elite WSL CT athletes will get access to the new WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Every competitor will receive an Apple Watch before each heat, which will come preloaded with the WSL’s new app.

The WSL Surfer app will provide athletes with key information in real-time while in water during the competition, such as scores, wave priority, and time in the heat.

Many CT athletes have tested the WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch over the previous two seasons to ensure it meets the needs of competition, and look forward to the benefits it will provide them throughout the season. All athletes will also receive training on the WSL Surfer app ahead of the season’s start.

“The unique capabilities, ease of use, and incredible water resistance of Apple Watch make it the ideal solution to support our surfers competing in the extreme conditions of our worldwide tour,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO.

“We’re thrilled the WSL is utilizing Apple Watch for the Championship Tour, making it simple and easy for surfers to quickly glance at their wrist for instant access to vital information,” said Eric Jue, Apple’s Director of Apple Watch Product Marketing.

The 2023 Championship Tour will include 10 regular-season events in seven countries, starting in January at the Billabong Pro Pipeline.