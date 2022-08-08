Here’s the New Apple Watch Pinging iPhone Sound in iOS 16

According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has significantly restricted its acquisitions of other companies since the beginning of 2021. The Cupertino, California-based company spent roughly $200 million USD on acquisitions from the beginning of its fiscal 2021 to date. In comparison, Apple paid $1.5 billion towards acquisitions in its fiscal 2020 alone. [caption...
Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned behaviours to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve. Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for...
Earlier today, Apple released iOS 16 beta 5 for developers, which brings back the battery percentage icon to the status bar and to the battery icon itself. Apple previously abolished the battery percentage icon to Control Center when it launched the iPhone X in 2018, as Face ID and the screen notch took away real...