‘Apple Watch Pro’ to Feature Flat Display, Says Another Report

A new high-end, more rugged Apple Watch model that Apple is expected to unveil alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a flat display for the first time — reports Mac Otakara.

The publication has learned from reliable sources in China that the “Apple Watch Pro” could be announced as “One more thing…” at Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 launch event on September 7, much like the iPhone 8/8 Plus in 2017 and the iPhone X later on.

This lines up with a May report from ShrimpApplePro, an Apple leaker rising in notoriety following several accurate predictions, that at least one of this year’s Apple Watch models will get a flat display.

The screen might not be completely flat, as imagined in earlier renders, but it will be flatter than the Series 8’s.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple will unveil three new Apple Watch models at its September event: the Series 8, a low-end SE refresh, and a new “Pro” model geared toward extreme sports.

Apple’s premium Apple Watch model will come in an all-metal chassis, possibly made out of titanium, with a larger battery. Rumours suggest it will cost a pretty penny and only be available in a new, 47mm case size.

In addition, the Apple Watch Pro will reportedly have a larger, 1.99-inch display. It is also expected to be the only model to get a redesign this year.

Apple’s iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” is scheduled for September 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will feature an in-person component for media and will be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.