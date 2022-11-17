Apple’s 2022 Holiday Ad is Out–But It’s Not a Tearjerker [VIDEO]

Apple has released its annual holiday ad and this year it’s focusing on AirPods Pro and Audio Sharing. Two people are sharing audio on AirPods Pro and start dancing around like crazies while turning everything into the snow. It’s a relatively underwhelming holiday ad unlike some classics in the past from the iPhone maker.

“Share the joy of the holidays with Audio Sharing on AirPods Pro (works with compatible devices),” explains Apple.

Check out Apple’s holiday ad for 2022 below (surely another one must be coming?):

Last year we saw the ad ‘Saving Simon’ filmed on iPhone 13 Pro and was double the length of today’s ad. But the best holiday ad by far was this one filmed in Edmonton back in 2013, titled ‘Misunderstood’: