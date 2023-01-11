Apple’s First OLED MacBook Expected as Early as 2024: Kuo

Apple is expected to debut its first OLED MacBook by the end of 2024. According to TF International Securities’ reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s use of OLED displays will result in a “thinner and lighter” design.

Recently, Kuo published a Twitter thread, detailing Apple’s supposed plans to introduce OLED displays to its MacBook brand. Kuo continues to note that the adoption of OLED tech would open Apple up to new design philosophies. However unlikely, Apple could begin looking at foldable designs in some fashion due to how mendable OLED displays can be.

Compared to mini-LED, laptops that use OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding, so it has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2023

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Apple’s potential plan to introduce OLED display to its MacBooks. Late last year, Ross Young also claimed that Apple has serious plans for OLED. It’s said that Apple may release a new 13-inch MacBook Air alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, all featuring an OLED display in 2024. Kuo’s new claims don’t specify which MacBook could receive the OLED treatment. The Apple analyst’s Tweets also refrain from bringing up iPads.

Currently, Apple’s MacBook lineup all lean on the use of LCD displays. The current 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros offer mini-LED backlighting paired with its ProMotion technology. If the transition to OLED displays is indeed correct, Apple could find itself in a position where it no longer requires the use of backlighting. This could theoretically cut on battery usage, while also providing better colours and contrast.

Apple’s transition to OLED technology isn’t the only news regarding display panels currently circulating. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is due to transition away from Samsung and LG’s displays. By doing so, Apple will design its own microLED technology, likely made by a third-party supplier. Once again, a target is supposedly set for 2024. Next year could prove to be a major year for Apple and display innovations if correct.