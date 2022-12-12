13-inch OLED MacBook Air to Reportedly Launch in 2024

Usman Qureshi
56 mins ago

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has claimed that Apple should release 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024 (via MacRumors).

According to the display industry consultant, all three devices would have “two-stack” OLED displays with two red, green, and blue emission layers for increased brightness and lower power consumption.

Although Young did not share any additional details today, he has previously claimed that all three devices would also support ProMotion for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Currently, all iPad Pro models released since 2017 feature ProMotion with a 24Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. However, the technology is yet to make its way to the MacBook Air. ProMotion displays are also found in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros released in 2021, with a 24Hz to 120Hz range.

No Macs or iPads with OLED displays have been released so far. In contrast to LCDs, OLED displays have self-emitting pixels that do not require backlighting, giving the devices an even better contrast ratio and battery life.

Young has shared accurate information about future Apple products in the past.

