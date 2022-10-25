Apple’s iMessage and WhatsApp Both Saw Outages in the Past 12 Hours

Life without messaging apps on your smartphone? Get out of here. That’s what’s happened in the past 12 hours with Apple’s iMessage and Meta’s WhatsApp.

Last night just before 1AM PDT/4AM EDT, WhatsApp saw a temporary outage, where no messages were being able to be sent or received. Users only saw a “connecting…” message in the app’s main screen. This outage didn’t last long however as WhatsApp started working normally shortly after.

On Tuesday morning, it was then Apple iMessage’s turn to go down for the count. According to the iPhone’s maker’s System Status page, iMessage had issues from 8:48am PDT to 9:15am PDT today, where some users “may have been unable to use this service.” But of course, that problem was quickly solved. The issue also affected Messages for Business. FaceTime also went down for the count temporarily.

Currently, some other Apple issues are happening. iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Web Apps, iWork for iCloud, and Photos currently still have issues. Other problems solved today by Apple include FaceTime, HomeKit, Screen Time and Walkie-Talkie.

There’s about 1.3 billion iMessage users and over 2 billion WhatsApp users, so when services go down, yeah we’ll be hearing about it.

Were you affected by any iMessage or WhatsApp outages in the past 12 hours?