Apple’s Refurbished iPhone 11 Back in Stock from $539

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

refurbished iphone 11 apple canada

Apple Canada has just restocked its refurbished iPhone 11 smartphones this morning, starting from $539.

As of writing, the 64GB iPhone 11 is in stock for all five colours Black, Yellow, White, Green and Purple. There’s a 256GB Black iPhone 11 available for $719.

The iPhone 11 was launched back in September 2019 and will reach its fourth birthday this fall. It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has a 6.1-inch display, along with Dual 12MP Ultra-wide and wide cameras on the back.

Refurbished iPhones are covered by Apple’s one-year warranty and 15-day returns policy. They include a a basic white box and also a USB-C to Lightning cable.

This is the first time we’ve seen the iPhone 11 restocked in a while, as the last time was back on November 30, 2022. We’ve seen the price drop from $579 CAD in January 2022 to now $539 CAD.

Apple Canada first offered refurbished iPhone 11 devices back in September 2021.

A refurbished iPhone 11 might be a good starter phone for your kid as it has more features than the iPhone SE priced at $579 new with 64GB storage. You get a larger display, better cameras (with Night mode) and battery life, Face ID, and better water resistance. You also get Slo-mo video for 1080p video at 120 fps and Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio playback.

The iPhone SE has a newer chip (A15 Bionic), Smart HDR 4 for photos, Photographic styles, 5G networking, Night mode Time-lapse, Deep Fusion, Cinematic mode, and dual eSIM.

Click here to visit the Apple.ca refurbished store to jump on the iPhone 11 while it’s still available.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Rogers EPP Deal: Pixel 7 for $0 with $50/20GB Plan, $270 Bill Credits

If you’re looking for a new smartphone and your employer offers the Rogers Preferred Program, which offers corporate plans for employees, you may want to reach out to your RPP representative. The latest offer is for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on the Rogers Upfront Edge program, a 2-year term. Upfront Edge...
IIC Deals
1 hour ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from March 1

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Sony PlayStation Games Sale: Up to 63% Off Right Now

If you’re looking for some deals on Sony PlayStation games and accessories, Amazon Canada has a sale right now offering up to 63% off. The sale applies to games for PS4 and PS5. Check out what’s on sale below... PS4 Games on Sale: Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PlayStation 4 - $29 (63% off) Marvel's...
IIC Deals
3 days ago