Apple’s Refurbished iPhone 11 Back in Stock from $539

Apple Canada has just restocked its refurbished iPhone 11 smartphones this morning, starting from $539.

As of writing, the 64GB iPhone 11 is in stock for all five colours Black, Yellow, White, Green and Purple. There’s a 256GB Black iPhone 11 available for $719.

The iPhone 11 was launched back in September 2019 and will reach its fourth birthday this fall. It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and has a 6.1-inch display, along with Dual 12MP Ultra-wide and wide cameras on the back.

Refurbished iPhones are covered by Apple’s one-year warranty and 15-day returns policy. They include a a basic white box and also a USB-C to Lightning cable.

This is the first time we’ve seen the iPhone 11 restocked in a while, as the last time was back on November 30, 2022. We’ve seen the price drop from $579 CAD in January 2022 to now $539 CAD.

Apple Canada first offered refurbished iPhone 11 devices back in September 2021.

A refurbished iPhone 11 might be a good starter phone for your kid as it has more features than the iPhone SE priced at $579 new with 64GB storage. You get a larger display, better cameras (with Night mode) and battery life, Face ID, and better water resistance. You also get Slo-mo video for 1080p video at 120 fps and Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio playback.

The iPhone SE has a newer chip (A15 Bionic), Smart HDR 4 for photos, Photographic styles, 5G networking, Night mode Time-lapse, Deep Fusion, Cinematic mode, and dual eSIM.

Click here to visit the Apple.ca refurbished store to jump on the iPhone 11 while it’s still available.