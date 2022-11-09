Apple’s Rumoured Mixed Reality Headset to Enter Mass Production in March 2023

Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset is reportedly due to enter its mass production phase in March 2023. According to DigiTimes, Apple has entered an agreement with supplier Pegatron to work on the production of the new product.

Apple’s new foray into augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is nearing the horizon. A supposed mixed reality headset has long been said to be in the works. Now, reports claim that with production expected to ramp up in March of next year, an official reveal of the headset will soon follow the month after.

However, for those eager to get their hands on the new headset, initial production numbers may be very limited. This will likely be the result of Apple aiming to launch its headset with a premium price tag. Early reports state the headset may cost upwards of $3,000 USD (roughly $3,899 CAD). Therefore, Apple may position the headset as a commercial product at first. “Previous estimates said that the annual shipment for this device would reach 2.5 million units,” the report states. “However, right now, rough estimates placed the annual shipment at around 0.7 to 0.8 million units.”

Pegatron is now Apple’s second supplier to be producing the iPhone 14 in India. The two companies have a long relationship. Apple has chosen to begin diversifying its production line out of China, where Foxconn primarily operates from its Zhengzhou manufacturing hub. Though, COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted Foxconn as of late.

Over the years, many reports on Apple’s headset have emerged. The consistent messaging is that the AR/VR headset will feature two 4K micro OLED displays, supplied by Sony and LG Display, 3D sensing modules from LG Innotek, a mid-to-low camera, eye tracking, and hand gesture controls. Additionally, some are expecting the headset to support a similar processor to the M1.

Credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated Apple may introduce the headset in January 2023. However, Kuo’s further claims suggest Apple would start the pre-order phase during the second quarter of the year with an official launch close to WWDC 2023. This may still align with DigiTimes’ timeline. Though, that’s depending on how quickly Apple can transition from mass production to order fulfilment.