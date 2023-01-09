Apple’s VP of Services is Set to Depart This Month: Report

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of Services, is exiting the company at the end of this month, according to a report from Business Insider.

The executive, who has been with the company for over six years, is informing colleagues of his departure. Per one source, he is leaving “to spend more time on the East Coast.”

During his time at Apple, Stern helped develop several of the company’s subscription products, including Arcade, Books, iCloud+, Fitness+, and more. More recently, he has been directly responsible for putting together sports rights deals for Apple TV+ and building the streaming platform’s business operations as Apple wades deeper into streaming and advertising.

Stern’s LinkedIn profile lists him as the chief marketing officer for Apple’s Services division and business lead for TV+, Sports, News+, iCloud+, Fitness+, Books, Arcade, and Apple One. He was widely seen as a possible successor to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Before Apple picked him up in 2016, Stern worked at Time Warner Cable for seven years. A 2019 profile described Stern as a “no-nonsense” executive with Apple’s interests in mind.

Stern’s departure will reportedly lead to a major restructuring of Apple’s Services unit. His responsibilities will be divided into three units, said two people familiar with internal conversations at the company. Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser will pick up some of Stern’s duties.

Eufy Unveils SmartTrack Card, Works with Apple Find My Network

Anker’s eufy security brand announced its SmartTrack trackers last fall and they are available for $29 on Amazon.ca, $10 cheaper than Apple’s AirTag, while also using the Find My network from the iPhone maker. At CES 2023, eufy Security unveiled its SmartTrack Card which is slim enough to fit inside a wallet as it is 2.4mm […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

How to Use Apple Music Sing on Apple TV [VIDEO]

An Apple support video on YouTube details how Apple TV 4K users can use the new Apple Music Sing feature to sing along to songs with adjustable vocals and perfectly timed lyrics. With Apple Music Sing, you can sing along to supported songs with lyrics that appear line by line and beat by beat. To use...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

DoorDash Launches DashPass for Students in Canada

Food delivery service DoorDash has just announced the launch of DashPass for Students, a new subscription plan for Canadians enrolled in higher learning for just $4.99 a month. DashPass for Students is the most convenient and wallet-friendly option for students to get whatever they need on DoorDash delivered on-demand. The subscription lets students order from...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago