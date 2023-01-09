Apple’s VP of Services is Set to Depart This Month: Report

Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of Services, is exiting the company at the end of this month, according to a report from Business Insider.

The executive, who has been with the company for over six years, is informing colleagues of his departure. Per one source, he is leaving “to spend more time on the East Coast.”

During his time at Apple, Stern helped develop several of the company’s subscription products, including Arcade, Books, iCloud+, Fitness+, and more. More recently, he has been directly responsible for putting together sports rights deals for Apple TV+ and building the streaming platform’s business operations as Apple wades deeper into streaming and advertising.

Stern’s LinkedIn profile lists him as the chief marketing officer for Apple’s Services division and business lead for TV+, Sports, News+, iCloud+, Fitness+, Books, Arcade, and Apple One. He was widely seen as a possible successor to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Before Apple picked him up in 2016, Stern worked at Time Warner Cable for seven years. A 2019 profile described Stern as a “no-nonsense” executive with Apple’s interests in mind.

Stern’s departure will reportedly lead to a major restructuring of Apple’s Services unit. His responsibilities will be divided into three units, said two people familiar with internal conversations at the company. Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser will pick up some of Stern’s duties.