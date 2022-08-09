Beats Fit Pro Kim Kardashian Edition to Launch in Three New Colours
Beats Fit Pro in Earth colour
Apple’s Beats has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch Beats Fit Pro earbuds in three new neutral colours: Moon, Dune and Earth.
“Meet the earbuds that look as good as they feel. Selected especially for you, my new Beats Fit Pro collection features three neutral tones and a secure-fit wingtip for all-day comfort and style,” said Kardashian.
These will be available in Canada on August 16 at $249.95 CAD, the same price as regular Beats Fit Pro. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio and also support iOS and Android.
“My collaboration with Beats came about when I found the Beats Fit Pro and I would wear them and it was a game changer. And I thought to myself, wouldn’t that be cool if I could find headphones that were color painted in more neutral tones. Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in and I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors. I found an artist that would paint the headphones, then I thought OK, why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples that I was just, for fun, creating,” said Kardashian in a promo video.
Dune
Earth
You can check out the promo video for Beats Fit Pro Kim K Special Edition below
In late July, colours for these new Beats Fit Pro leaked, suggesting a new product offering was imminent. Apple told MacRumors Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian will be available from Apple’s online stores in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan, plus Amazon in the U.S. and Canada.