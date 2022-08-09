Beats Fit Pro Kim Kardashian Edition to Launch in Three New Colours

Apple’s Beats has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch Beats Fit Pro earbuds in three new neutral colours: Moon, Dune and Earth.

“Meet the earbuds that look as good as they feel. Selected especially for you, my new Beats Fit Pro collection features three neutral tones and a secure-fit wingtip for all-day comfort and style,” said Kardashian.

These will be available in Canada on August 16 at $249.95 CAD, the same price as regular Beats Fit Pro. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio and also support iOS and Android.

“My collaboration with Beats came about when I found the Beats Fit Pro and I would wear them and it was a game changer. And I thought to myself, wouldn’t that be cool if I could find headphones that were color painted in more neutral tones. Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in and I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors. I found an artist that would paint the headphones, then I thought OK, why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples that I was just, for fun, creating,” said Kardashian in a promo video.

You can check out the promo video for Beats Fit Pro Kim K Special Edition below

In late July, colours for these new Beats Fit Pro leaked, suggesting a new product offering was imminent. Apple told MacRumors Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian will be available from Apple’s online stores in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan, plus Amazon in the U.S. and Canada.

