Belkin Releases iPhone Mount for Mac Desktops for Continuity Camera Feature

Belkin has just released a new iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays, which utilizes the new Continuity Camera features in the latest version of macOS Ventura.

Previously, Belkin introduced an iPhone Mount for Mac Notebooks, and now, a version for Mac desktops and displays has been released.

You can easily mount your MagSafe-compatible iPhone securely to your Mac desktop or display with this durable mount for FaceTime, capturing content, video conferencing, and more.

The magnetic attachment allows for easy, seamless, hands-free camera streaming. You can rotate your iPhone to portrait or landscape and adjust viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward with the tilting hinge.

There is a new Belkin iPhone Mount for use with Continuity Camera available to order at Apple now. This should be great for use on Studio Displays, Pro Display XDR, and more. Can’t wait to try it out. https://t.co/CYejxtqg7i pic.twitter.com/l5uaCKBBvt — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) December 15, 2022

“Belkin designs beautiful peripherals and innovative accessories for Apple’s incredible lineup of products, and the new iPhone Mount with MagSafe is the latest example,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin.

“Continuity Camera is an incredible feature in macOS Ventura, and we are confident that our premium quality, materials engineering, and industrial design will make the experience for Mac and iPhone users even better.”

Key product features include:

MagSafe-compatible magnetic attachment for iPhone.

Safely and securely mounts to Mac desktops and displays.

Optimized for Continuity Camera feature.

Adjustable viewing angle from vertical to 25 degrees downward.

Works with MagSafe-compatible cases.

Compatible with most external displays and monitors.

Compatible with 1/4″ tripod screw.

The Belkin mount for Mac desktops and displays is now available to order for $39.95 CAD from Apple.ca and select Apple Store locations worldwide.