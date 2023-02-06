Black Panther 2 Becomes the Most-Watched Marvel Film Premiere on Disney+ Worldwide

On February 1, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on streaming service Disney+.

Fast forward nearly one week later, Disney+ says the sequel to “Black Panther” is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days, according to press release sent to iPhone in Canada.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, while on February 8, fans will be able to watch behind-the-scenes footage and interviews when “Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” streams on Disney+.

Below is the synopsis of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”:

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

