BOE Beats Samsung for ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus Display Orders

According to veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, BOE has beaten Samsung for orders for the upcoming ‌iPhone 15‌ and iPhone 15 Plus, MacRumors is reporting.

Kuo believes that by 2024, BOE will start mass shipments of high-end LTPO displays for the ‌iPhone‌, making it the largest display supplier. The company could grab a market share of around 70% next year, compared to Samsung’s 30%.

If BOE can obtain orders for 20–30% of the high-end iPhone LTPO displays, it will likely become the largest supplier of displays for the 2024 iPhone models.

“BOE is expected to start mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also being suppliers,” he added.

Here’s what the analyst wrote on his Medium blog:

BOE has beaten Samsung and secured most 2H23 new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production proceed smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% If BOE can obtain orders for 20–30% of the 2H24 high-end iPhone LTPO displays and maintain a market share of around 70% for 2H24 low-end iPhone displays, then BOE will likely become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone in 2H24.

Samsung has so far been Apple’s largest display supplier, including for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.