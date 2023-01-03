iPhone 15 Pro Could Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, and More

According to tech analyst Jeff Pu, Apple may use a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and more RAM in its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models (via MacRumors).

In his latest research note, the Haitong International Securities analyst claimed that Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup launching this year will consist of the following four models:

iPhone 15 (6.1-inch)

iPhone 15 Plus (6.7-inch)

iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch)

iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7-inch)

Pu further said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices will likely sport a titanium frame, as well as solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two extra Taptic Engines.

The analyst further said that the Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro devices.

Other iPhone 15 features mentioned by Pu include:

A17 Bionic chip (3nm process) for Pro models

A16 Bionic chip (iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus)

USB-C port

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G and LTE

Periscope Lens technology (iPhone 15 Pro Max)

48-megapixel rear camera (iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus)

Pu, however, has a mixed track record in regard to predicting Apple’s future plans.

Based on “recent supply chain checks and views on the tech industry,” Pu remains cautious about the stock prices of many companies within Apple’s supply chain. Pu believes that Apple’s product momentum has “turned weak” and he expects iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods shipments to decline on a year-over-year basis in 2023.

It must be mentioned that most of these features have been mentioned by other sources in the past too, including leaker ShrimpApplePro and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.