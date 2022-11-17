Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Pre-Registration on iOS is Now Live, Expected Launch Set For May 15th, 2023

Pre-registration for Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is now live on the App Store. Thanks to the listing, it’s been revealed that the mobile version of Call of Duty’s hit battle royale is expected to launch on May 15th, 2023.

The pre-registration for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on iOS follows slowly after the listing hit the Google Play Store earlier this year. Seen by CharlieIntel, the listing confirms an expected launch in mid-2023. However, this could simply be a placeholder set by Activision.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile pre-registration is now live on iOS App Store https://t.co/8sJafJcQeX pic.twitter.com/2IE4RyqrH0 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 17, 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being developed by Activision Blizzard’s mobile team Solid State Studios. With support and partnership from other internal studios like Digital Legends, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, and Demonware, the game is a mobile adaptation of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The game is said to bring that core Call of Duty battle royale experience to mobile devices. Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the title will be able to host up to 120 players. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also return players to the fan-favourite Warzone map of Verdansk. The game will be adopting the new Call of Duty 2.0 technology. This is the same tech being used to power Warzone 2.0, which launched on consoles and PC yesterday. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also see a Battle Pass system, chat features and many of the same loadouts seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Pre-registration on iOS and Android works similarly to preordering a game. Since Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a free-to-play title, there’s no pre-registration fee, doing so merely ensures access upon launch. The listing also confirms that those who do pre-register will receive the M4 (Archfiend), X12 (Prince of Hell) and Ghost (Condemned) as rewards upon launch.

