ChatGPT Creator Releases Anti-Cheating Tool for Teachers

Nehal Malik
5 seconds ago

Image: OpenAI

ChatGPT creator OpenAI today announced the launch of a new “classifier” designed to detect machine-written text.

“We’ve trained a classifier to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers,” the company said.

While the company’s AI-powered chatbot has taken the world by storm, it has also raised concerns about machine-generated text being exploited for schoolwork, misinformation campaigns, and more. Last week, ChatGPT made it into the news for passing the final exam for the Wharton School’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

OpenAI said that its new text classifier tool is designed to address instances where AI-generated text may be passed off as written by a human, including for automated misinformation campaigns, academic dishonesty, and misrepresenting an AI chatbot as human.

To check whether a chunk of text was written by an AI, users can simply copy it into a box and the system will evaluate it. It will rate the text on a five-point scale, ranging from very unlikely to have been AI-generated to unlikely, unclear, possible, or likely. You can click here to try the classifier for yourself.

According to OpenAI, the tool works best with text samples that are greater than 1,000 words. how similar the text being analyzed is to the types of writing OpenAI’s tool was trained on.

OpenAI described the classifier as a “work-in-progress,” noting that it is not fully reliable. “In our evaluations on a “challenge set” of English texts, our classifier correctly identifies 26% of AI-written text (true positives) as “likely AI-written,” while incorrectly labeling human-written text as AI-written 9% of the time (false positives).”

Other articles in the category: News

Advance Declaration Feature in ArriveCAN App Expands to Calgary

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Tuesday its Advance Declaration feature within the ArriveCAN app has expanded to another major Canadian international airport. Incoming travellers from international flights at YYC Calgary International Airport can now use the Advance Declaration feature inside the ArriveCAN app, joining Québec City’s Jean-Lesage International Airport, Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Winnipeg […]
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Spotify Stock Surges 10% Amid Strong Q4 Earnings

Music streaming giant Spotify's shares surged as much as 10% today after the company reported Q4 earnings that beat analysts’ revenue estimates with strong user growth. According to CNBC News, Spotify reported 489 million monthly active users for the quarter, up 20% year over year. There were 33 million net additions to monthly active users...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago

1Password Announces New Features, iOS App Updates

1Password developers have just shared a preview of all the new features and improvements coming in their next major update, especially for iOS users. Reorder fields and sections inside items One of the biggest improvements in the forthcoming 1Password 8 update will be the ability to reorder fields and sections within items. "Just edit the item,...
Usman Qureshi
4 hours ago