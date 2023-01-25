ChatGPT Passes Wharton School’s MBA Exam

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The AI-driven chatbot GPT-3 from OpenAI has passed the final exam for the Wharton School’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, NBC News is reporting.

Chatgpt

University of Pennsylvania professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the research paper “Would Chat GPT3 Get a Wharton MBA?,” said the bot scored between a B- and B on the exam.

The bot’s score shows its “remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers,” Terwiesch wrote in the paper.

The bot did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies,” he added.

The bot is also “remarkably good at modifying its answers in response to human hints,” the professor concluded.

Terwiesch’s findings come as educators become increasingly concerned that AI chatbots could inspire cheating. Although chatbots are not a new technology, ChatGPT exploded on social media in late 2022.

Much of the debate is centered around ChatGPT’s conversational speaking style and coherent, topical response style, which makes it difficult to distinguish from human responses.

Experts who work in both artificial intelligence and education have acknowledged that bots like ChatGPT could be a detriment to education in the future.

Earlier this month, New York City’s Department of Education announced a ban on ChatGPT from its schools’ devices and networks.

