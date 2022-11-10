How to Check Who Paid for Twitter Blue Verified Badge

A new browser extension lets you turn paid-for Twitter blue check mark verification badges into dollar signs, differentiating them from the ones that aren’t paid for (via Fast Company).

For those who aren’t aware, Twitter’s coveted ‘blue checkmark’ which was only previously available to users verified manually by the social network, is now available to all users who pay for it via the Twitter Blue subscription service.

In order to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you need to launch the Twitter iOS app, log into your account and tap Twitter Blue on the sidebar menu to subscribe. After an in-app purchase, the blue checkmark is yours for the taking. No ID verification is required.

Twitter Blue also includes the ability to edit tweets. Coming soon features include:

Prioritized tweets in replies, mentions, and search

50% fewer ads versus non-subscribers

Post longer videos

Early access to new features

Interestingly, it is currently possible for anyone to see if you’ve purchased your Twitter blue badge instead of previously being verified by Twitter, which is apparently considered “more authentic.”

Here’s how to see who has, and hasn’t paid for the Twitter blue badge:

Go to any Twitter profile that has a blue badge. You will see the blue badge next to their name. Click on the blue badge. In the popup window that appears you’ll see one of two messages:

“This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue.” (This means the Twitter user is paying $8 a month for the blue badge.)

“This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” (This means the Twitter user was previously verified.)

Or, you can take a look at this GitHub project called “eight-dollars” which allows you to turn paid blue check marks into dollar signs via a browser extension.

The price of Twitter Blue in Canada is now $9.99 CAD (it’s $7.99 in the USA). There’s still a $6.49 per month charge for regular Twitter Blue on iOS that you’ll need to cancel, before starting the new update.