Twitter Blue Verification Launches in Canada for $9.99 Per Month

Gary Ng
36 mins ago

Twitter blue verification canada

The new Twitter Blue service has launched in Canada which now includes verification and the coveted ‘blue checkmark’ that was only previously available to users verified manually by the social network.

In order to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you need to launch the Twitter iOS app, log into your account and tap Twitter Blue on the side bar menu to subscribe. After an in-app purchase, the blue checkmark is yours for the taking. No ID verification is required.

A new splash screen says, “All Blue subscribers get a verified account and a blue checkmark.” Twitter Blue also includes the ability to edit tweets.

Coming soon features include:

  • Prioritized tweets in replies, mentions and search
  • 50% fewer ads versus non-subscribers
  • Post longer videos
  • Early access to new features

The price of Twitter Blue in Canada is now $9.99 CAD (it’s $7.99 in the USA).

Yesterday, Twitter announced new ‘Official’ labels for existing verified accounts, but that idea was quickly axed by Elon Musk today for individual users. But the company still plans to use the ‘Official’ label for government accounts and others.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” said Musk on Wednesday morning.

Twitter Blue for Android is coming next. According to Twitter’s Esther Crawford, the “team is cranking at full speed but I don’t want to give any dates.”

Will you be pulling the trigger for Twitter Blue now to get verified?

