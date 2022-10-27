iOS Users Can Now Share Content via Cisco Webex Meetings App

At WebexOne 2022, Cisco made several key announcements, including major updates to the Webex Suite, and a new partnership with Apple to expand its collaboration footprint.

With the new Mobile Camera Share feature, iPhone and iPad users can share content from the rear-facing or front-facing camera via the Webex Meetings mobile app and annotate what they’re seeing.

Apple’s Continuity Camera is a new feature in macOS Ventura that enables Mac customers to use their iPhone as a webcam. Webex users can use the camera system on iPhone to unlock powerful video effects like Center Stage, Portrait mode, and Studio Light. In addition, Webex supports Desk View in macOS Ventura.

Users can write, draw, and add shapes, in real-time and simultaneously with any number of meeting participants.

This industry-first innovation enables frontline workers to collaborate more effectively by leveraging the high-quality video capture capabilities of Apple devices.

Architects, engineers, or construction workers can share job site progress with clients in real-time, instead of sending static images or screenshots.

Another potential use case is for a technician to show the equipment in a factory, data center or field location with a help center team, who can write and draw instructions on the live feed to avoid any misunderstandings.

Check out the following video to see it in action.