Citizen Canada to Launch All-New Smartwatch at CES 2023

Usman Qureshi
34 mins ago

Citizen Watch Canada is all set to launch its next-generation smartwatch at CES 2023. Dubbed “the Smarter Smartwatch,” the all-new CZ Smart features an advanced, IBM Watson-powered wellness app.

Citizen

“Experience our exclusive wellness app, powered by IBM Watson, that comes with a personalized built-in self-care advisor,” notes the company.

“It features a timeless watch design, purposeful function, and innovative technology in a game-changing wellness device.”

Through personal data points captured with the watch, the app the wearer’s unique characterization, rhythms, and habits to enhance personalization.

“The latest CZ Smart watch is a game-changing product. It brings Citizen’s legacy of watchmaking together with best-in-class research and technology of NASA and IBM, directly to wearers’ wrists,” said Citizen Watch America’s President Jeffrey Cohen.

“Coupled with the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, this smartwatch is a revolution in wearable wellness.”

Styles include a sport model, available with silicone, leather, and stainless-steel straps. There’s also a casual model in mesh bracelet, stainless-steel links, and silicone straps.

The latest generation of CZ Smart watches will be available starting in March 2023.

Other articles in the category: News

Meta Launches Proxy Support for WhatsApp

Meta has today announced it is officially launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. This means that even users in countries like Iran, where WhatsApp is blocked, can now maintain access to the service. “There are millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate...
Usman Qureshi
1 min ago

Amazon Canada Announces New Alexa Features, Partnerships at CES 2023

Amazon Canada has announced a handful of new Alexa features, experiences, and partnerships this week at CES 2023. Some of the highlights from the event include the following: Amazon and Josh.ai Multi-Assistant Integration Home intelligence system Josh.ai can now be integrated with Alexa to work simultaneously alongside Josh.ai’s voice assistant. Users simply need to use the...
Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago