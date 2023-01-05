Citizen Canada to Launch All-New Smartwatch at CES 2023

Citizen Watch Canada is all set to launch its next-generation smartwatch at CES 2023. Dubbed “the Smarter Smartwatch,” the all-new CZ Smart features an advanced, IBM Watson-powered wellness app.

“Experience our exclusive wellness app, powered by IBM Watson, that comes with a personalized built-in self-care advisor,” notes the company.

“It features a timeless watch design, purposeful function, and innovative technology in a game-changing wellness device.”

Through personal data points captured with the watch, the app the wearer’s unique characterization, rhythms, and habits to enhance personalization.

“The latest CZ Smart watch is a game-changing product. It brings Citizen’s legacy of watchmaking together with best-in-class research and technology of NASA and IBM, directly to wearers’ wrists,” said Citizen Watch America’s President Jeffrey Cohen.

“Coupled with the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, this smartwatch is a revolution in wearable wellness.”

Styles include a sport model, available with silicone, leather, and stainless-steel straps. There’s also a casual model in mesh bracelet, stainless-steel links, and silicone straps.

The latest generation of CZ Smart watches will be available starting in March 2023.