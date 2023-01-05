Kensington Unveils New Desktop and Mobile Devices at CES 2023

Kensington is introducing a new lineup of devices and computing solutions at CES 2023. During the much alluded Las Vegas tech show, Kensington unveils new innovative products such as chargers, docking products, and Bluetooth headsets.

This year, Kensington is bringing new devices for its connectivity lineup. Providing users new solutions for connecting tablets, laptops, and mobile devices, Kensington’s docks offer the ability to increase productivity with a wide variety of port support.

For instance, the new MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is one of the first mobile USB4 docking stations. The company claims it enables usability to connect devices across macOS, Windows, iPadOS, and Samsung DeX devices via a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The docking station offers 100W power pass-through and data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. This dock supports two HDMI 2.1 ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports.

Alongside the aforementioned is the high-performance SD5780T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station. Offering Thunderbolt 4 support for one 8K monitor or dual 4K monitors, this docking station is also said to provide the ability to plug and use a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, mouse, keyboard and other USB devices at speeds up to 40Gbps. Plus, users can supposedly take advantage of 96W of charging power via USB-C.

Rounding out the new docking stations is Kensington’s SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Dock with Qi Charging. The company states it provides 10W of Qi charging for wireless devices. This docking station supports Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Samsung DeX, and dual 4K @60Hz displays via its two HDMI 2.0 ports. Plus, Kensington integrates a 1Gbps Ethernet port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port.

Pivoting over to audio solutions, Kensington is introducing its H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset at CES 2023. This is one of the first headsets certified in the “Engineered for Intel Evo Laptops Bluetooth accessories program. Kensington claims it combines cutting-edge AI and noise-cancellation technologies to provide “a premium audio experience and ensures optimal sound performance.” The H3000 has a supposed 60 hours of music playback and up to 40+ hours of audio calls. Plus, the H3000 can integrate with Kensington’s Universal 3-in-1 Pro Audio Headset Switch.

The H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset is available now in North America.

Kensington is also announcing its first mechanical keyboard, the MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard, featuring Meeting Controls. This keyboard is designed with keys that are supposedly quieter than the normal levels of conversations or background music. Made for those who need to work in noise-sensitive environments, the MK7500F has a built-in camera and audio controls for Microsoft Teams or Zoom. Plus, users can take advantage of four programmable hot keys and Kensington Konnext. The company claims this mechanical keyboard provides 90+ hours of battery life.

The MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard is expected to launch globally sometime during Q1 2023 via the company’s website.

Kensington is expanding its Trackball series with the Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 ergonomic devices. The new mouse lineup continues the trend of the company prioritizing ergonomics with improvements in wrist and forearm alignment. They provide support across Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS and incorporate programmable buttons. Plus, for cleaning, the Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 feature a patented trackball eject button.

North American preorders for the Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 are available now on the company’s website with a launch expected during Q2 2023.

A third mouse is also being introduced during CES 2023. Kensington’s SlimBlade™ Pro Wireless Trackball is said to be “the most advanced trackball” from the company. It features a large 55mm finger-operated trackball for “outstanding accuracy, comfort, and control.” Additionally, it’s designed for ambidextrous users with left and right-handed comfort.

CES 2023 runs from January 5th through the 8th so expect more tech news and announcements.