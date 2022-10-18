Coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022: Persona 5 Royal, Gunfire Reborn, and More

Microsoft has just announced a handful of more free games Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to during the month of October, which includes Persona 5 Royal, Gunfire Reborn, Phantom Abyss, and more.

Xbox Game Pass grants access to a rotating catalog of over 100 games, including first-party titles. Subscribers also get to enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and many more.

A couple of weeks back, Microsoft revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles arriving on the service in October 2022, with many of the games capturing the spirit of the spooky season, leading into Halloween.

Here are some more free game downloads coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Today

Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

The collection contains three Amnesia titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. Experience the horror that kickstarted the ‘Let’s Play’ revolution; be immersed in three living nightmares that will chill you to the core.

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience. Uncover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Stay calm to not succumb to an illness threatening you and your loved one. Avoid darkness, hide from monsters, and solve puzzles.

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 20

Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple.

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Soma is a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and you’re going to have to make some tough decisions.

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included. Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27

Play as The Detective in three silly mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective cases.

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Gunfire is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS action, roguelite gameplay and RPG elements. You’ll play as one of six furry heroes, each with their own unique skills and attacks. As you play though each level, you’ll be faced with challenging enemies and collect powerful loot.

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures.