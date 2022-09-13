Meta Announces Community Chats are Coming Soon to Messenger

Meta has just announced the launch of Community Chats in Messenger, which will allow users to create a Facebook Group, start chats and audio channels, and invite others to join their new group all within the Messenger app.

Community Chats let people connect more deeply with communities in real time around the topics they care about in multiple formats, including text, audio, and video. The experience blends Messenger and Facebook Groups to allow people to connect when, where, and how they want.

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company will begin testing Community Chats in the coming weeks, and that it will be expanding the feature to even more Facebook Groups in the near future.

Admins can choose from several options to help their communities connect. They can start a chat for group members around a specific topic, an event chat for an outing or meetup, or even an admin-only chat to collaborate with admins and moderators.

“Given the more public nature of Community Chats, we’ve developed a robust suite of tools to help admins easily manage both chat and audio experiences. This includes moderation capabilities like blocking, muting or suspending group members, and removing members or messages, as well as Admin Assist.”

Members of Community Chats can also report messages to group admins or Meta, block users or leave a chat at any time. To learn more about how to use Community Chats, check out the Facebook Community Blog.