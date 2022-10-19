DuckDuckGo for Mac Public Beta Download Now Available

Earlier this year, privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for Mac users in private beta, and now, the company has finally released the download for DuckDuckGo for Mac in public beta.

DuckDuckGo’s built-in protections are on by default, cleaning up ads, cookie pop-ups, and more, every time you browse. The company has also created “Duck Player,” a way to watch YouTube videos more privately.

Since launching the private waitlist beta, DuckDuckGo has added the following new features to its Mac version:

More privacy by default: DuckDuckGo for Mac now includes all the built-in protections users love from our mobile apps, including multiple layers of defense against third-party trackers. And unlike with most browsers, you don’t need to go on a scavenger hunt to turn them on.

DuckDuckGo for Mac now includes all the built-in protections users love from our mobile apps, including multiple layers of defense against third-party trackers. And unlike with most browsers, you don’t need to go on a scavenger hunt to turn them on. Duck Player: A sleek, distraction-free YouTube player that protects users from targeted (aka most) ads, cookies, and recommended video rabbit holes. It can be always-on so that YouTube links from anywhere open right in Duck Player, or you can opt-in on individual videos.

A sleek, distraction-free YouTube player that protects users from targeted (aka most) ads, cookies, and recommended video rabbit holes. It can be always-on so that YouTube links from anywhere open right in Duck Player, or you can opt-in on individual videos. Password management integration with Bitwarden: A two-way integration offers users another choice on top of our own built-in password manager. The app is also compatible with 1Password’s new universal autofill.

A two-way integration offers users another choice on top of our own built-in password manager. The app is also compatible with 1Password’s new universal autofill. Upgraded automatic cookie pop-up handling: Now automatically chooses the most private option on many more sites.

Now automatically chooses the most private option on many more sites. An ad blocker alternative: We’ve always blocked the creepy trackers that power most ads; now we’re cleaning up the whitespace left behind by those ads.

DuckDuckGo for Mac (version 0.30) is available to download at duckduckgo.com/mac. New users can import bookmarks and passwords from other browsers and password managers.