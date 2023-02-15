Elon Musk to Find New CEO for Twitter by the End of the Year

It appears as though Elon Musk will remain the CEO of Twitter for the larger portion of the year. In a revealed roadmap, Musk states that he may be ready to step down from the position and name a new CEO “towards the end of the year.”

It’s been roughly five months since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion USD (roughly $58 billion CAD) and assumed the role of CEO. Since that time, Musk has led operations, and overseen staffing departments, which led to over 8,000 layoffs during his tenure. Since December, Musk has been searching for someone to fill the role. However, it does appear as though Musk has a cutoff of when he’d like to find a new CEO.

In a video call during the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk states, “I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place in that the product roadmap is clearly laid out.” He continued saying, “I’m guessing probably towards the end of the year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company,” according to Bloomberg.

Musk has not provided any serious insight on who may be fit for the role in the future. Whether or not discussions with any potential candidates have been made remains to be seen. However, following his interview during the Summit, Musk posted a photo of his dog Floki with a caption reading, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.”

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In December of last year, Musk ran a poll asking the Twitter community whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. He bullishly also claimed that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Now, it’s likely that he knew the results would lean in the favour of finding a fulltime CEO and had already planned to step down. Regardless, the poll showed favourable results for Musk to step down.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

During the World Government Summit, Musk also touched on other plans the CEO has for the company. This includes encouraging government officials to speak in their own voice when Tweeting. Also, reducing the spread of misinformation on Twitter is another huge point of focus for the current CEO.