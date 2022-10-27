Elon Musk Writes Letter ‘Dear Twitter Advertisers’ Outlining Vision

Elon Musk on Thursday shared a letter to “Twitter advertisers,” outlining his vision for the social network and sharing his “motivation in acquiring Twitter.”

In the letter, Musk clarified that he is not against advertising — just spam. “I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you,” he wrote to advertisers.

“It can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!

Musk went on to thank Twitter’s advertising partners. “Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Also in the letter, Musk stressed the importance of having “a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.” That’s what he envisions Twitter as. According to Musk, his acquisition of Twitter is ultimately meant to “help humanity.”

Musk’s letter comes a day after the celebrity billionaire dubbed himself “Chief Twit” and made a pun-powered entrance at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The eccentric entrepreneur visited Twitter HQ to meet with staff as he finalizes his takeover of the company. Musk was accompanied by celebrated author Walter Isaacson, who penned Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ best-selling biography and is currently working on Musk’s.

There have also been some concerns over Musk’s plans to lower Twitter’s content moderation standards and what that could mean for the often inflammatory platform.

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Musk wrote in his letter. He said that Twitter will continue “adhering to the laws of the land” under his ownership, asserting that users will be able to choose their desired Twitter experience according to their preferences.