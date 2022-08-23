Elon Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey in Twitter Takeover Trial: Report

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk’s lawyers have sent a subpoena to Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey in pursuit of documents pertaining to the effect of spam/fake accounts on the company’s business.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is also seeking information on Twitter’s use of monetizable daily active users (MDAUs) and other metrics as indicators of user or advertiser engagement.

Musk originally offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion USD, but last month announced he was “terminating” his bid because the company wasn’t being upfront about its bot account estimates. His lawyers claimed that Twitter’s refusal to deliver information on bot accounts amounted to a material breach of the pair’s agreement.

Twitter, in turn, sued Musk to follow through on the deal. The two parties will meet in court for a five-day trial starting October 17. Musk has also filed a countersuit against Twitter, details of which are yet to be made public.

Dorsey wasn’t expected to be a part of the trial until Musk subpoenaed him on August 19. Both sides have issued dozens of subpoenas in recent weeks, with Twitter targeting several members of Musk’s inner circle of Silicon Valley investors and friends. The company seems especially interested in documents and communications pertaining to Musk’s efforts to finance the takeover.

A report from earlier this year indicated that even before the Twitter deal, Musk and Dorsey often interacted with each other on the platform and traded private messages. Dorsey reportedly advocated for taking Twitter private in his conversations with Musk.

The former Twitter CEO, who stepped down from his position late last year, is also sympathetic towards Musk’s vision for the platform.

“Elon is the singular solution I trust,” Dorsey tweeted on April 25, the day Twitter accepted Musk’s takeover bid. “I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

In addition to Dorsey, Musk’s lawyers have also sent a subpoena to Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s former general manager of consumer business who was fired in May. Musk has also alleged that Twitter violated their merger agreement by making personnel changes without his consent.

Other articles in the category: News

Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services Selects Umo for Contactless Fare Payments

Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services has finalized its contract with Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) to bring the Umo mobility platform’s contactless fare payment options to Ontario and expand Cubic’s footprint in Canada. Umo facilitates contactless fare payments with smart cards and mobile devices, including multi-ride tickets and pass products that are securely validated using QR...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

BIS Website May Have Leaked iPhone 14 Ahead of September 7 Launch

As spotted by the folks over at MySmartPrice, a new Apple smartphone, most likely the iPhone 14, has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website ahead of the reported September 7 Apple event. While the BIS listing does not confirm the exact name of the smartphone, it is likely that the device listed is...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Microsoft Putting More Ads in Outlook App for iOS, Android

Previously, Microsoft only put ads in the “Other” tab of its Outlook mobile app for free users, but now, it’s adding them to the single-inbox mode as well, as pointed out by The Verge. The change appears to be making it harder for free users to avoid ads in Outlook for iOS and Android. As...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago