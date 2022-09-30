Elon Musk’s Text Messages Give Inside Look at Twitter Deal Breakdown

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

elon musk twitter texts

As part of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and social media giant Twitter’s ongoing legal battle, the Delaware Court of Chancery this week released hundreds of text messages between Musk and other stakeholders in the deal.

Many of these texts offer an inside look into the celebrity billionaire’s $44 billion USD bid to buy the company and how talks ultimately broke down, with many juicy tweets compiled by Big Technology.

When Musk announced he had acquired 9.2% of Twitter, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal texted him to say he was “super excited about the opportunity” to work together.

However, as evident by Musk’s conversations with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, the former later realized he did not see eye to eye with Agrawal and would rather take the company private.

“You and I are in complete agreement,” Musk wrote in a message to Dorsey. “Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.”

Some of the messages also detailed Musk’s plans to join Twitter’s board of directors, which he later scrapped.

“Fixing twitter by chatting with Parag won’t work,” Musk said in an exchange with Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor. He also expressed his desire to take Twitter private and demonstrated, at least to some extent, knowledge of Twitter’s spam/fake account problems.

In an exchange with Napster co-founder Sean Parker, Musk said he was doing diligence on the Twitter deal — in May, despite having closed the deal in April. Musk would later file to terminate his bid in July.

In addition, the texts revealed that Musk was never a fan of Twitter Blue, a subscription service the company launched last year and will use to test its much-anticipated “Edit” button.

Many of the other text chains documented how Musk marketed his Twitter buyout to potential investors and racked up funding for the bid.

Musk and Twitter will meet in court on October 17 for a five-day trial that will determine the fate of their merger agreement.

