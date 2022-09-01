Epic Games Store Free Games for September 2022

Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, with the company confirming the program will continue through at least the end of 2022.

FblVm4uWIAQAPgz

Epic’s weekly freebies program offers between one and three free games every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. All you need to do is create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start playing these games for free.

Let’s have a look at this week’s free games at Epic, which will be available to grab until September 8 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Submerged: Hidden Depths is a non-combat third-person “relaxploration” adventure, set in the sunken ruins of a beautiful world. Take on the role of Miku and Taku – one cursed with a mysterious power that she wants to use for good, the other determined not to let it tear them apart.

Knockout City Armazillo Bundle

Knockout City is now Free-to-Play, inviting brawlers everywhere to experience the frantic, non-stop action of dodgebrawl. Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in epic dodgeball battles.

Starting September 8, you can grab Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, which is a resource management sim in which you run your own winery. It’s essentially a city-building strategy game, but instead of managing buildings and people, you’re cultivating your land to make various types of wine.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Realm Royale on the Epic Games Store, you can grab the Epic Launch Bundle, which comes with a pair of skins and a mount to use in the free-to-play battle royale.

Other articles in the category: News

Facebook, Instagram Expected to Get More Paid Features

Citing an internal memo sent out to employees, The Verge is reporting that Meta is setting up a new team that will be tasked with building paid experiences across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Being set up after the company's ads business was severely hurt by Apple’s ad tracking changes on iOS, this Meta division named...
Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Mophie Expands Snap+ Wireless Charging and Speedport Portfolio

Mophie has today announced new additions to its Snap+ wireless charging ecosystem, as well as an expanded Speedport lineup of wall chargers made with GaN technology. The new Mophie enhanced power solutions offer up to 15W of wireless power for at-home or on-the-go multi-device charging and are MagSafe compatible for iPhone 13/12 models as well as...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago

Several iPod Models to Go Obsolete in September

As reported by the folks over at MacRumors, the last iPod nano, select models of the last iPod shuffle, and models of the fifth-generation iPod touch will be marked by Apple as obsolete by the end of this month. Citing an internal Apple memo sent to authorized service providers, the source notes that the late 2012...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago