Epic Games Store Free Games for September 2022

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, with the company confirming the program will continue through at least the end of 2022.

Epic’s weekly freebies program offers between one and three free games every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. All you need to do is create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start playing these games for free.

We’re starting this month off with a BANG💥 Knockout City, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Submerged: Hidden Depths are all FREE this week! Head to the Epic Games Store to check them out: https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/nPwOeHIIPI — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 1, 2022

Let’s have a look at this week’s free games at Epic, which will be available to grab until September 8 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Submerged: Hidden Depths is a non-combat third-person “relaxploration” adventure, set in the sunken ruins of a beautiful world. Take on the role of Miku and Taku – one cursed with a mysterious power that she wants to use for good, the other determined not to let it tear them apart.

Knockout City Armazillo Bundle

Knockout City is now Free-to-Play, inviting brawlers everywhere to experience the frantic, non-stop action of dodgebrawl. Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in epic dodgeball battles.

Starting September 8, you can grab Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, which is a resource management sim in which you run your own winery. It’s essentially a city-building strategy game, but instead of managing buildings and people, you’re cultivating your land to make various types of wine.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Realm Royale on the Epic Games Store, you can grab the Epic Launch Bundle, which comes with a pair of skins and a mount to use in the free-to-play battle royale.